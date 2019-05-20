I took a look at a number of studies done by the Pew Research Group, a highly regarded organization that tracks a variety of things political and religious. As one might expect, a number of the trends they have uncovered do not present a rosy picture for the years yet to come.
Politically, some of the information shows a wide divide between the forward-looking visions of the Democrats and the Republicans. On religious issues, trend lines show a continuation of diminishing involvement by the people in religious activity.
In a recent study that gave people the opportunity to express their opinions on what we might expect politically as we look towards our country’s future, 60 percent of the people thought the United States will become less important in the world, while only 31 percent thought that we would become more important. In that same study, 65 percent of the people thought we would become even more divided than we are now, while only 26 percent thought we would be less so.
Those numbers are disturbing, but it gets worse. On the question concerning our political leaders being capable of solving the challenges that are ahead of us, 2 percent said they aren’t worried and 10 percent of the respondents answered “not too worried,” while the remaining 87 percent said they were either fairly worried or very worried. One can only conclude that our citizens see our national values eroding and our politicians doing little else, other than kicking the can down the road for some future leaders to address. “Professional” politicians have had their chance and they have failed.
What we may conclude from this study is that the people are seriously divided politically and our politicians haven’t earned the confidence of the people as to their ability to solve our country’s problems. The future looks grim.
We need to rescind the Seventeenth Amendment that changed the appointment of Senators by each State’s Legislature to the direct election of them. That change ushered in the “professional politicians” who seek what amounts to lifetime careers, but don’t feel compelled to make a significant effort to solve problems. Among other things, they have essentially ignored the fact that Social Security and Medicare have trillions of dollars of unfunded liabilities, and have taken no action to breathe life into those programs. They are kicking those and other problems down the road for following generations to deal with.
On the religious side, in 1962 and in 1963, prompted by atheist Madeline Murray O’Hare and some others, the Supreme Court ruled that prayer was not allowed in public schools, and followed that ruling stating that Bible reading was also not permitted. Recalling those times, it was basically unheard of to have other organized activities such as baseball, soccer, or other games, taking place during the Sunday morning go-to-church periods. But that, too, has changed ... now the noise from the fields compete with the voice in the pulpit.
The combination of those events has, to some extent, contributed to diminishing congregations as mom and dad and other family members attend the Sunday morning games. Youngsters may not know what they’re missing, as there may no longer be a daily reminder of God and Country.
While studies have indicated a growth in church populations in Evangelicals/Southern Baptists and Mormons, it’s a significantly different story when it comes to other Protestant denominations and, to a lesser extent, the Roman Catholic Church. In addition to the declining church populations, the April 10, 2018, issue of Outreach Magazine indicated that a comprehensive study on church attendance showed that only 17.7 percent of the church populations attend church on a regular basis.
And, for any number of reasons, it must also be noted that there has been a diminishing number of those who are willing to commit their life to a religious order. Pew Research studies have shown that over the last 50 years, the number of nuns in the United States has shrunk by more than 70 percent, dropping from 179,954 down to 49,983. During that same period, the number of priests has dropped by 30 percent, from 58,632 down to 41,399.
In addition, to those decreases, in 2018, the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA) reported that, in 1960, there were more than 5.2 million students attending almost 13,000 Catholic schools. By 1990, those numbers had shrunk to 2.5 million students in 8,719 Catholic Schools. Sadly, by 2018, those numbers had diminished further, to 1.8 million students attending 6,289 schools.
Across the country and locally, we have seen most Protestant Church populations decline significantly and, locally, we are in the midst of the closure of the third Roman Catholic Church in our community.
The solution to the diminishing church congregations and attendance will not be found in the closing of churches; that’s kicking the can down the road for someone else to solve. What is needed is a resurrection of the faith to grow and spread the Word. Ecumenism?
