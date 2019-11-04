Thomas Jefferson said he would rather have newspapers without a government than a government without newspapers. To him, the freedom of the press to report truth to the citizens was an essential part of a government “of, by, and for the people”. He expected that truth from the press would properly inform the citizenry who would then take the actions necessary to rein in wayward politicians.
If he were alive today, he would be furious at the press/media for failing to live up to the expectations for them to provide accurate, unbiased information to the people. What we have been witnessing in the press/media is almost a total bias favoring the far-left wing of the Democrat party. As the left deviates from established legislative precedents, the press is mum. As the left denies “due process,” which has been a Constitutional right since our founding, the press/media again, is mum. As the left not only denies Republicans on the committee the right to call witnesses, they prevent them from asking the left’s witnesses probing questions. Again, the press/media is mum. As the left “leaks” selected secret information from their witnesses, the press/media conflates that information as the “end-all.” When it is found that the (so-called) “whistle blower” had multiple contacts with the Democrat Chairman’s staff, and had received significant instructions from them prior to filing his charges, the Democrat Chairman changes his mind and denies the (so-called) whistle blower the ability to testify because he doesn’t want him to have to report the truth about the depth of his involvement with the Committee Chairman’s staff prior to filing his charges. One can imagine the outrage the press would have if Representative Schiff were a Republican. However, since he’s a Democrat the press/media is mum.
These issues are more than Republican versus Democrat banter. We are watching our Constitution being trampled upon. We are allowing politicians to ignore issues that should be addressed to meet the needs of the people. We are watching as our country is becoming more and more divided by gender, race, religion, political-party affiliation, and more. Instead of the press/media leading the way and highlighting the need for unity, they stoke the fires of division at every opportunity.
Just take a few minutes and reflect on few of the things that have happened ...
Multi-millions of dollars were paid to a foreign agent by one candidate, the Democrat National Committee, and the FBI to dig up dirt on the candidate’s political opponent. By said foreign agent’s own admission, the information in the document was not true and could not be verified. However, that information was improperly used by the head of the CIA and illegally given to many sources inside and outside of the government; spreading false information as truth. The information cited above was illegally used by the weaponized FBI to obtain warrants to spy on a member of the Trump campaign team. The person cited happened to be an honorable former U.S. Navy officer, a Naval Academy graduate, who had served as an “intelligence resource” for our government for a number of years.
The CIA, the FBI and the National Intelligence Agency were (illegally) “weaponized” and violated numerous laws in an ongoing attempt to destroy a political candidate. As part of that weaponization, Foreign government resources from four different nations were enlisted by the CIA to provide false information to a naïve member of the political opponent’s team, providing him with tempting mis-information, supposedly about the opposing candidate. The acting director of the FBI then used that same false information as a basis to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate the Trump campaign for charges of colluding with Russia. That (Mueller) investigation, which consisted solely of 18 Democrat attorneys, went from May 2017 to March 2018 and cost taxpayers over $30 million. To the chagrin of the Democrats, that investigation did not find any collusion between the Trump team and Russia.
For almost three years, the Trump Presidency has been plagued by Democrats doing everything within their power to oust him from his duly-elected position. A weaker person would have succumbed to such long before this. The Democrats continue to persist in their efforts and are now on a campaign to impeach the President using unprecedented, totally made-up Hearing rules,that not only neuter Republican Committee members; those rules completely deny the Constitutionally basic entitlement of every citizen to our duly elected President; that is, “due process.”
When the nation next gets to vote, due process will be restored, and many on the left should be thankful that the rule of law will then be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.