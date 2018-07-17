As the division within the our country continues to swell, it might be time to take a look back to see how the seeds of divisiveness were planted . . . what events took place that have caused some to choose party over country.
For example, many people believe that the Democratic Party is now, and always has been, the champion of the “people.” However, when we look back we see that during the Eisenhower administration, the 1957 Civil Rights Act was passed. In that vote, 100 percent of the Republican senators voted for the act, but only 62 percent of the Democrats did. Again, when a new Civil Rights Acts was developed in 1964, during Lyndon Johnson’s Presidency, 80 percent of Republicans voted in favor or the act, but only 63 percent of Democrats did.
We have seen a continuing deterioration of comity when it comes to judicial appointments. That deterioration, relatively speaking, exploded on the scene when President Reagan submitted Robert Bork’s name as a Supreme Court nominee. Within minutes Senator Ted Kennedy, in a nationally televised statement said the following: “Robert Bork's America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens' doors in midnight raids, and school children could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the government, and the doors of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens.” That set the tone for a bitter fight which resulted in Bork’s nomination being defeated by a 58 to 42 margin, with 96 percent of Democrats and 13 percent or Republicans voting against him.
Subsequently, when George H. W. Bush became president he nominated Clarence Thomas for the Supreme Court. To say that Justice Thomas was brutalized by Democrat senators during his confirmation would be a gross understatement. As he himself said during his confirmation, he likened their treatment of him to a “high tech lynching.”.He was confirmed on a 52 to 48 vote, with 81 percent of Democrat senators voting no, and 95 percent of Republicans voting yes.
President Clinton nominated two justices, Ginsberg and Breyer. Ginsberg had been an attorney for the ACLU and a vocal supporter of abortion rights. She was confirmed by a 93 to 3 vote, with 41 or 44 Republican senators voting for her confirmation. It is worth noting that Justice Ginsberg has given speeches in other countries, suggesting that those seeking to develop a constitution should not use ours as a model, but rather those of other new countries such as South Africa. The appointment of Justice Breyer was confirmed by a vote of 87 to 9, with 33 of the 42 Republican senators giving their approval. Justice Breyer has openly stated that when making decisions, he often looks to how other countries, even those without a constitution, deal with similar issues and is guided by their rulings.
Justice Alito was nominated by President George W. Bush. Despite his exemplary academic and judicial background, he was confirmed by a 58 to 42 vote . . . with 40 Democrats voting against him and 4 voting yes for his confirmation.
President Obama appointed Justice Sotomayor, she was confirmed by a 68 to 31 margin; gathering all the Democrat votes and 23 percent of the Republican’s. And, he nominated Elena Kagan, who was confirmed by a vote of 63 to 37, including five Republican votes. While Sotomayor had a fairly lengthy background as a judge and had been appoint to one post by President G. W. Bush, Justice Kagan had virtually no judicial experience. After becoming a lawyer, she served in some administrative capacities in the Clinton administration and had taught law, becoming the dean of the Harvard Law School.
It is apparent that the Democrats have been striving to turn the judicial branch of our government into a law making body . . . getting rules established that they could not or cannot get enacted through the legislative process. And, if they cannot get their way in defeating Republican nominees, it is their intent to “stack” the courts whenever they have the opportunity. (Note: Stacking means to increase the number of seats in the various jurisdictions, and fill those seats with highly liberal appointees, thereby overwhelming the vote counts of non-liberal judges.) During his term, President Obama flipped the partisan balance of the nation’s 13 courts of appeals; when he took office, only one had a majority of Democratic appointees, and now nine do. In order to achieve that aim, Senator Harry Reid changed 240 years of Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster of nominee appointments.
This isn’t just about the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh, this is about the destruction of the foundation of our government; our Constitution. Don’t let that happen.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
