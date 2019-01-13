It seems like more and more people are looking for things to complain about, or things to hate. Some of those feelings stem from the fairly recent introduction of things like political correctness, or “genderism.” or identity politics, or how our politicians have chosen power over people. The fact that citizens are sucked into some of these issues magnifies the problems.
Many people are consumed with political correctness. It seems like many look for things to be offended by, causing people to get wary of what they can say and how to say it, so as to not offend the politically correct individual. Any reference to gender requirements, job expectations, or personal attributes or deficiencies are strictly forbidden. Normal conversation gets challenged to be altered so that no one is offended by anything that is ever spoken. Oops! Sorry, I shouldn’t have said that dress fits you nicely; I didn’t know it was a different size for you.
And political correctness has been procreating other similar progeny, such as “identity politics.” You know, race, gender, religious beliefs, education, and other identity factors. Some universities have actually created new words to replace the normal words of male, female, them and their, so as not to offend anyone who does not want to be identified by their birth gender. (https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2015/09/08/u-tennessee-withdraws-guide-pronouns-preferred-some-transgender-people)
The bottom line is that political correctness and its various off-shoots only serve to divide people, not to unite them. At some point, people have to realize that the term “United we stand, divided we fall” is a truism and the more we continue to pursue divisions, the deeper the hole to climb out of will be.
Another problem is with our education systems. At the elementary and high school levels, this country spends more per pupil that any country in the world. However, our results are mediocre to poor with international comparison rankings showing the U.S. at 24th in Reading and Science, and 38th in Math. Taxpayers aren’t getting their money’s worth and students are not getting enough learning to compete in an ever-growing, competitive world.
In addition, it appesrs that the students are receiving somewhat of an indoctrination that favors socialism more than it does our constitutional democratic republic. It seems like many politicians are attracting young voters on the promise of everything for free, and claiming that a number of things not covered in the Constitution are “rights.” A budding problem that is bound to get bigger as presidential candidates and a young liberal New York Democrat Representative are espousing Medicare for all. They seem to have no comprehension about the fact that today Medicare is for seniors and disabled people; 15 percent of the population, and that population and their employers have paid into the system for every month of their working career, and they continue to pay a monthly premium for Medicare coverage, plus a premium for a secondary policy to cover the costs not covered by Medicare. With all that, Medicare has $36 trillion dollars in unfunded liabilities.
So now we have some liberal geniuses who are telling people we can add the other 85 percent of the population to the system and everything will be okay because it’s their new found “right. I can see why our international scoring in Math puts us at 38th in the world.
There are some other problem areas worth mentioning. For example, our Social Security system has a rocky road ahead. When it was started, 16 people were paying into the system for every one collecting a benefit. Today, there are less than three contributing for every one collecting and it will soon only be two contributing for every retiree receiving a benefit. Social Security’s unfunded liabilities amount to $9.6 trillion. As our aging population keeps growing, and our birth rate keeps shrinking, the funding problem will continue to escalate.
Please note, it takes a birth rate of 2.1 children per family to sustain a population at its present level. Without counting non-documented aliens, the U.S. birth rate is 1.8. No country has ever survived that low a birth rate. If we add in the undocumented, our birth rate is currently at 2.1.
Another series of problems has to do with our embedded federal bureaucracy. As we have recently learned the non-elected bureaucrats can and have been “weaponized” a number of times in an effort to influence elections. In some cases, the IRS stone-walled a number of applications for charitable organizations seeking tax exempt status, because IRS officials “assumed” the organizations might not be liberal.
And we have seen IRS officials refusing to answer question in front of Congress and then be given a free pass. Following that, we have learned of a plethora of abuses by Justice Department and FBI officials, showing not only political bias but showing deception in presentations to the courts and “leaking” of classified information. To this point, no one has been prosecuted. Why?
We all have grown up believing in our government. As we learn more about lots of government malfeasance, how do we correct the problems?
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
