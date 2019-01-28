Did you ever imagine that the most dominant force in our country would be hate? No? I didn’t think so either, but it is happening. It’s been building for a while but it seems to have taken a quantum step when Secretary Clinton lost an election to a political novice . . . it took hate out of the closet, put on the center stage, and then overdosed it on steroids.
Because she was the first woman to be selected by a major political party to run for the nation’s highest office, and because she lost a race all the polls favored her to win by a landslide, and because the press/media were sycophantic in their endorsements of her, the election was supposed to be a mere formality that would precede a historic reception in celebration of her victory. But it didn’t happen . . . she lost!
Of course, It couldn’t be her fault, all the polls showed she was going to be coronated. He shouldn’t have won! He never ran for office before. Who can be blamed? Certainly not Hillary. The Electoral College? They’ve “stolen” elections from us before. Could the voters be that stupid? Maybe they are, they’re all in those little states, what do they know? We must resist! That office belongs to me. He must be removed!
And so it goes. In a relatively small amount of time almost the entire press corps/media has been mobilized and the “resistance” has become the standard operating procedure for the Democrat party . . . and it’s all built on hate!
Democrat politicians want to deny the president any achievement that could be deemed a “victory.” Most notable is the partial government shut-down over the president’s request for funding for a partial wall along our southern border. The hypocrisy of it is that each of the Democrat leaders (Pelosi, Schumer, and even then-Senator Obama) have all previously voted for what they are now denying. For any politician to espouse an “open border” policy is to be in contempt of their oath of office . . . “to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution”. Can you name any country in the world that allows anyone to simply walk in and assume all the benefits of citizenship?
The press/media follows the mantra of hate exhibited by Democrat Party leadership. In recent days we have see students from a Catholic High School, who were visiting our nations’ capitol, being savagely attacked in the press on totally false charges. The students did not do anything to infringe on those who invaded their space, but the press went overboard in making the attackers the victims. The result was the 15 and 16-year-old students received threats on their life and their school from radical hate groups. Because a few students were wearing baseball caps that had the “Make America great again” message, their attackers and the press/media felt they had license to attack the young class.
In another instance, one of the regular panelists on “The View” openly proclaimed her hate for the president and indicated the hate would continue until he was ousted from office.
And Speaker Pelosi, among other things, has denied the president the right to deliver his constitutionally-required State of the Union address in the House of Representatives. The Constitution and tradition be damned, hate prevails.
These are but a few examples of the climate that exists. The bottom-line issue is, who wins if the president loses to the constant barrage of hate from the political left and the sycophantic press? The answer is that our country loses as it will be forever changed for the worse.
— Three co-equal branches? Gone! We will then be a third world country.
— Respect for the presidency from other nations around the world? Gone! Those countries will be looking for the radicals who will act on their behalf rather than on behalf of our country.
— Citizens willing to suspend their personal freedoms to run for the most difficult job in the world? Gone! Who would be willing to put up with the unending abuse, bias, and bitterness of the opposition party and its compliant press?
Gone! And replaced by those who will promise everything for free, while shutting down our capitalistic free-enterprise system in favor of
socialism; ala Venezuela.
The greatness of our country is unmatched in the world. Hate is putting that greatness at risk. Among the things that brought greatness is our free enterprise system, where individuals took personal risks in an effort to make and bring things to market that they believed people wanted and needed. Yes, some became exceedingly wealthy but with that wealth they also created new technologies and systems and procedures that brought jobs and good wages and benefits to millions of people.
Would those entrepreneurial geniuses stay here knowing that their success would be taken from them through confiscatory taxes? Or would they find safe haven in other countries who would gladly forsake confiscatory taxing in favor of jobs that would enrich large segments of their working populations?
Hate never made a “winner”. Let’s stop putting our country at risk.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
(1) comment
Dear Bob - as regards the State of the Union, the President is required to only provide written comments to the Speaker of the House to share. There is NOTHING that requires a joint session of Congress and SCOTUS for him to deliver his remarks. Additionally, the Homeland Security Secretary herself stated the need for "extraordinary security" for the event at a time when many of those who would have been required to provide said security were unpaid. I don't know about you, but if my company was not paying me, I wouldn't show up. Speaker Pelosi was well within her rights to dictate a postponement.
As to the hate you speak to? Yes - it is out there and it is certainly on ALL sides. But we didn't suddenly develop it in the past 2 years. It was quite prevalent during the Obama Administration from those on the right. It is now endemic in our society and POTUS himself stirs it up qute readily when it serves his purposes.
Alan Vervaeke
