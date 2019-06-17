Lately the fight over abortion rights has been flaring up on both sides of the issue. Some states have enacted laws that prevent abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected while other states have passed legislation allowing abortion right up to the time of birth . . . even allowing that babies who survive an abortion be left to die.
Politicians who have chosen to run for the presidency have been vehement in expressing their opinions, making abortion a front-line issue. With all the heat surrounding abortion, it may be time to shed some light.
For example:
— How many people are aware that the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger, was a strong believer in “eugenics”, espousing that those who had any mental or physical flaws, or learning deficiencies, should be sterilized? That she also believed that people should have to receive a permit from the government certifying they are genetically fit to have one child only? (Later in life, she was adamant in her belief that people should not be permitted to have any children.)
— How many people know that the Tenth Amendment to the Constitution states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” It can be argued that the federal government (The Supreme Judicial Court) usurped the right of the states to deal with the issue of abortion, many of whom already had abortion laws in place. Prior to Roe v. Wade, abortion was legal in four states, and laws in 13 other states permitted abortion for a number or reasons, including rape or incest, health of the mother, etc.
— How many people know that the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade was based on the Fourteenth Amendment, which was passed initially to ensure that those who had been slaves would not have any of their privileges or immunities abridged, nor should they be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process? In a previous case before the court, the right to privacy was deemed to be part of the liberty interest of the 14th Amendment. It seems that the Court struggled to find anything they could use to hang their hats on in order to issue the Roe v. Wade ruling. The question yet to be answered is: considering that a number of states had enacted laws supporting abortion, and the other states had the option of doing likewise, why was it necessary for the SCOTUS to ignore the Tenth Amendment and usurp the rights of the individual states?
– Another hot-button issue related to this subject has to do with the “Hyde Amendment.” (Named after the late Congressman Henry Hyde of Illinois.) Said amendment simply states that no taxpayer funds can be used to fund abortions. A number of Democrat candidates have been very vocal in demanding that the amendment be removed or ignored. However, let’s take a moment and shed a little light on this issue.
First, we need to understand the term “fungible.” That word simply means that the item can be used for multiple purposes. Cash, or money, is fungible. You can use it to pay your mortgage or you can use it to take the family out to dinner. Keep that in mind as you read that our federal government donates over $500 million a year to Planned Parenthood. The Hyde Amendment states that those taxpayer dollars cannot be used to pay for abortions. Since money is “fungible, Planned Parenthood uses that money to pay for other services, and uses the money they had planned to use for those other services to pay for their abortion costs. All the heated talk is political nonsense designed to stir up the voting base.
By the way, Planned Parenthood is a “non-profit” organization that repeatedly has an annual net profit ($245 million in 2018) because of the grants it receives from the government. Also, the organization most often uses part of those funds to donate to the political campaigns of (mainly) Democrat candidates.
The bottom line from all of this is that we have another government failure. Issues that should be left to the states have been usurped. Issues that should be decided legislatively by our elected representatives are all too often dumped into the court system and decided by one or a few of our non-elected jurists.
“Professional politicians” are not serving the people but are running our government for their own self interests. And our country is being manipulated and divided by them, using issues like abortion, ethnicity, gender, and others, to divide our country in an effort to serve themselves. We need to demand that our representatives not divide but serve the people.
It’s time for term limits.
(Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. He may be reached at bobmeade13@gmail.com)
