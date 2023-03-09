January 6, 2020, was, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer explained that the riot of Jan. 6 was a "violent insurrection." And in order to preserve democracy, Schumer stated, Fox News should take Tucker Carlson off the air.

What, pray tell, did Carlson do that merited the Senate majority leader calling for his silencing? After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., granted him access to some 41,000 hours of as-yet-unreleased footage from Jan. 6, he aired a special in which he disclosed two particularly pertinent pieces of tape: first, tape showing Capitol Police apparently walking alongside the QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, through the hallways; second, tape showing Officer Brian Sicknick gesturing animatedly to fellow officers after he had already been attacked by the crowd outside.

