Last week, as Presidents' Day weekend loomed, the Biden administration dropped a little-noticed executive order. That executive order happened to be one of the broadest, most transformative executive orders in modern American history; it turned the federal government into one giant machine designed for the propagation of woke principles. The so-called "Executive Order On Further Advancing Racial Equity And Support For Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government" — presumably titled in jargonistic gobbledygook in order to avoid scrutiny — set out the key guiding principle for the Biden administration. This principle, "equity," will now be used to redirect the entirety of the federal government's awesome powers.

What, pray tell, is "equity"? It certainly isn't equality — the presumption that Americans ought to be treated equally under the law as individuals. Instead, equity presumes that any group disparities must be the result of perverse government policy, and that the only corrective is government interventionism. The new executive order suggests that "by advancing equity, the Federal Government can support and empower all Americans, including the many communities in America that have been underserved, discriminated against, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality." Poverty, you see, is purely the outgrowth of discrimination and lack of service. Individuals must never be implicated in their own failures, nor can cultural differences justify group underperformance. As Ibram X. Kendi more bluntly puts it, "As an anti-racist, when I see racial disparities, I see racism."

