Many readers objected to our decision to publish a blatantly antisemetic, racist letter from New Hampton resident Ryan Murdough, one in which he championed the idea that the Holocaust never happened.
The strongly worded objections came in the form of phone calls, emails and letters to the editor.
Some criticized us for publishing it at all, while others took grave exception to the fact that the letter was published just days before the Jewish holiday of Passover.
There were a few reasons we published Murdough's letter, and we thought it might be helpful to let readers in on our thinking.
Nobody at The Laconia Daily Sun doubts that the Holocaust happened, and the fact that we published Murdough's letter doesn't change that one iota. There is no doubt that six million European Jews were systematically exterminated by Hitler during World War II.
The debate we had at the Daily Sun was vigorous, even heated. It included two members of the Jewish faith (divided on whether to publish) and three others who are not Jewish (likewise divided). The decision to publish was not made lightly.
There was a school of thought raised during the debate which held that publishing the letter gave Murdough's professed beliefs a legitimacy they don't deserve, and that the views held by Murdough should never see the light of day in a reputable publication.
We gave that careful consideration and came to a different conclusion in this instance.
Much of the decision to publish the letter rested on our faith in readers themselves.
First, we trusted that our readers are smart enough to recognize hate speech and trash thought when they see it. The response we received since the letter was published validated that trust.
Our decision was also informed by the writing of the late Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. Writing in a 1927 court decision, Brandeis said that the best response to objectionable or offensive speech isn't to suppress that speech. The better remedy, he said, is more speech — the kind that puts people like Murdough in their rightful place.
We published Murdough's letter, confident that our readers would rise to the occasion. Again, the response from readers showed that our confidence was well-founded.
Newspapers have long operated on the principal that sunlight has a disinfecting effect on darkness, and Murdough's hateful speech is about as dark as it gets in the arena of public discourse. Putting it in print exposed it to the light of day and allowed it to be scrubbed by those who recognize it for what it is, and know better. That cleansing is what has been taking place in our letters pages over the past few days.
One wrinkle in this particular instance is that Murdough has announced his intention to run for public office — most likely a seat in the state Legislature, as is his right.
We don't doubt that he would be an instant pariah in Concord were he elected, but we think it better that someone with his views not come anywhere near the levers of government.
Unfortunately, with the largest legislature in the country, people with alarmingly extremist views have occasionally slipped through the electoral net and been seated in our State House, usually when nobody was paying attention. We felt it best to let people know — in his own words — exactly what Ryan Murdough professes to believe, so that people can make informed choices should he appear on a ballot.
Murdough has also announced his intention to set up a White Nationalist chapter devoted to fostering racism in each of New Hampshire's 10 counties. Having such an organization in even one town, city or county is one too many. But if that happens, we trust that informed citizens across the state will rise up — as The Laconia Daily Sun's readers have done — and let decency and truth carry the day.
