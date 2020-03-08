To The Daily Sun:
My name is Angelo Farruggia and I am running for the open Gilford selectman seat in the Tuesday, March 10 election.
Many of you know me from spending most of my formative years attending our Gilford schools and remaining in the region ever since.
My wife Sarah and I moved to Gilford to start our family in 2008 because thinking back on my childhood and all that Gilford had to offer we could think of no better place to do so.
Fast forward to all these years since (which have seen us marry right at Gunstock, originally start our business Fire N’ Stone in Gilford which has allowed us to serve so many in our community, the additions of our two beautiful daughters who are now 7 and 9 and attending our schools) and we will tell you we made the right choice to call Gilford home so many years ago.
The things that make our town so incredible are the people and the small town way of life that most only dream of. The lakes, the mountains, our beautiful historic village, and even our quaint village store are the things postcards are made of.
I am running for this position because I would like to see our town kept the way we have all come to love and enjoy it while incorporating reasonable spending to ensure fair taxes to our residents.
I feel that I can help to do so as a selectman due to my background in finance, construction, managing businesses, as well as starting and operating my own successful business.
My past experience has allowed me to gain knowledge I know will be valuable as a selectman and can vastly benefit our town.
I am interested in this position solely to help our town and make sure all of our residents are heard. This is why if I am elected I will be donating my annual salary to a town department or town cause in need each year as I feel the honor to serve our town and all of you is the only compensation that’s needed.
With this said I respectfully ask for your vote on March 10 to allow me to be your voice for all matters.
Vote Angelo Farruggia because you love where we live.
Angelo Farruggia
Gilford
