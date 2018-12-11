TILTON – A 70-year-old Tilton resident in a mobile wheelchair was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 3 in Tilton on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The victim was identified as Francis Houghton, who police said may have been trying to cross the busy street between Lowes Driver and Morrison Avenue when he was struck.
According to a press release from Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier, the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m.
"Arriving officers found a man down in the roadway with a motorized wheel chair who had serious injuries," Comier said in the statement. "Witnesses reported to police, a tractor trailer was involved in the accident and it was heading west on Main Street towards Franklin. Some officers remained on the scene with Tilton Northfield Fire and EMS, while others responded to the Franklin town line where they located the tractor trailer involved."
Houghton was taken by ambulance to Franklin Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries, the police chief said.
Cormier said the tractor-trailer driver, a Massachusetts man, told police he was not aware he had hit anyone.
"At this point it appears to be a very tragic accident involving a beloved and decorated war veteran," Cormier said.
