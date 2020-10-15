Four years ago, in the Oyster River School District, a first grader used incendiary racist language against another child on the school bus.
The incident shocked parents and school officials in a district that is 96 percent white, and serves many professional families in Durham, Madbury and Lee.
But over the course of four years, change has occurred,buoyed by strong emotions and school and community cooperation to address racism as a pervasive social ill.
"," said Jim Morse, superintendent of Oyster River schools, and a member of the Governor's Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion.
At a time of heightened awareness of racism in America, New Hampshire schools, community educators and civil rights groups statewide are coming up with ways to stop racism early, and make mostly white commuties aware of what's happening in their midst.
