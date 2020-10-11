Travis O'Hara
Republican
NH House Belknap County District 09
Should New Hampshire increase the tax on cigarettes?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should New Hampshire extend the renewable portfolio standard past 2025, requiring public utilities to obtain more than 25% of electricity from renewable energy sources?
"I would need to look more into this and see how it is impacting the communities and the rates."
Should NH legalize the recreational use of marijuana?
"To be treated like alcohol."
Should New Hampshire add restrictions to the governor’s powers during a state of emergency?
"I don't think there should be restrictions on his power because sometimes there needs to be a split-second decision made. However, I do think when there is a state of emergency; the General Court MUST come to session to protect their citizens' rights if needed."
Should New Hampshire create a road usage fee?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should New Hampshire increase the size of solar panel installations that may participate in net energy metering?
"I would need to look more into this and see how it is impacting the communities and the rates."
Should New Hampshire create a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should NH add a broad-based sales tax?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should New Hampshire add tax incentives for affordable housing development?
"I believe there is plenty of affordable housing, but it is being taken advantage of by ones that want to just live on the system. I am saying this because I have lived in affordable housing growing up and with my current family to get on our feet. Some people don't want to move out and try to better their lives, so we need incentives to get off government support."
Should New Hampshire ban abortion after 24 weeks gestation, with exceptions for cases of rape/incest and health complications?
"For"
Do you support Gov. Sununu’s proposal to allow employers and employees to opt-in to a private, paid family and medical leave insurance plan, based on a pool of state employees, excluding coverage for personal illness?
"I am all for this because and only because it is an opt-in so it is NOT being forced on to the public but is making business compete for employees and will make more business opt-in over time if they want to retain the best employees."
Should New Hampshire increase the base amount of per-pupil funding it provides to local school districts?
"School Choice is the way to go; if an increase in funding is needed, then I would support it because I want what is best for our children."
Should New Hampshire increase subsidies and tax credits for business investment?
"I need to look more into this issue before I can take a stance and would like to see the impact it has on the communities."
Should New Hampshire raise the minimum wage?
"This will happen naturally because employers want to provide more to their employees; we need to lessen the burden on businesses so this can happen. Adding an MWI will just shut more businesses down and create a higher unemployment rate."
Should NH pass stricter gun control laws?
"I think the current system is working properly in NH."
Should New Hampshire allocate tax revenues for private and home schooling costs?
"I think school choice will eliminate the need for the state to cover any costs related to private or home school, make the cities/towns responsible for providing an education that parents want for their kids, or lose money if the child leaves."
Should New Hampshire lower business taxes?
"With my experience working with businesses, they want to provide more for their employees (pay and other benefits); they can't do this if the state taxes them at high rates."
Should New Hampshire increase public access to reports of police misconduct?
"Publically paid employees should all have their records open to the public so the citizens that are paying for their salaries can make proper stances to keep their city/town as safe as possible."
Should NH add an income tax on earned income?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should New Hampshire provide student loan debt repayment programs for workers in industries with labor shortages?
"As a student that paid for all my college by taking debt, I know it was a risk I was taking, and any debt should get paid by the person signing on the line. I believe there are other ways to incentivize people to go into industries that have a labor shortage."
Should New Hampshire add a tax on capital gains?
"New Hampshire Advantage is low taxes and small government; I want to keep that in place!"
Should New Hampshire continue to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which requires utilities to purchase allowances for every ton of carbon they emit?
"I would need to look more into this and see how it is impacting the communities and the rates."
Do you support the option of mail-in ballots for all voters, not just absentees?
"There is too much involved and proven that there is an increased risk of fraud."
