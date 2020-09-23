St. Gabriel's Tilton church (St. Mary of the Assumption, built in 1893) has been temporarily closed for repairs as of Sept. 22, after a 2-foot square section fell from the ceiling into the main aisle on Sunday when there was no one in the church.
The insurance company is sending a structural engineer on Friday to assess the damage.
Tilton's Masses, at 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday will be held at St. Gabriel's Church in Franklin. The Food Pantry will remain open during their regular hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Boutin Center will also remain in use.
