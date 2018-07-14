LACONIA — A three-way race for the Republican nomination for the Belknap County Commission seat in District 1 (Laconia, New Hampton and Sanbornton) is the only contested race for a county office in Belknap County’s September 11 primary.

Incumbent Commission chairman Dave DeVoy (R-Sanbornton) is seeking re-election to a two-year term and is opposed by Brian Gallagher (R-Sanbornton), a member of Gunstock Area Commission, and former Laconia Mayor Tom Tardif (R-Laconia.)

DeVoy, who owns convenience stores in Gilford and Barnstead, was elected to a four-year tem in 2014. He became commission chairman in March of 2015, succeeding former Chairman Richard Burchell (R-Gilmanton), who was ousted as chairman by DeVoy and Hunter Taylor (R-Alton) after disagreements over Burchell’s leadership style.

DeVoy has championed creation of the new Belknap County Community Corrections Center and full staffing for programs designed to help provide a pathway back into the community for those with drug and alcohol problems.

He and Gallagher, who served as clerk of the Belknap County Delegation for 2015-16, have been at odds on many issues and DeVoy supported Gallagher’s opponent, Bob Guida (R-Warren), when Gallagher ran for the District 2 State Senate nomination in the GOP primary in 2016. Guida won the primary.

Gallagher was named to the Gunstock Area Commission by his former fellow legislators ast fall after defeating incumbent commission chairman Sean Sullivan of Laconia, who had sought a second five-year term. The five-member Gunstock Area Commission is an appointed board that oversees the operations of the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort.

Tardif, who served as Laconia’s mayor from 1990-92, during the Straight Arrow era, has been a vocal critic of county government operations and has filed numerous legal actions against the county. One of those cases over the lack of a public vote by the Belknap County Delegation when it appointed Craig Wiggin as Belknap County Sheriff in 2007 saw Tardif prevail and the delegation was forced to hold a public vote on the appointment.

Earlier this year he submitted a list of proposals for changes in county government policies that he said have never been properly compiled or followed.

Incumbent District Three County Commissioner Hunter Taylor (R-Alton) is running unopposed in the Republican primary for a four-year term. District Three is made up of Alton, Meredith, Gilford and Center Harbor.

No Democrats have filed for any of the county positions.

Republicans, all running unopposed, include Sheriff Michael Moyer, County Attorney Andrew Livernois, Register of Deeds Judith McGrath and Register of Probate, Alan Glassman.