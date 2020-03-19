LACONIA — New Hampshire’s unemployment rate has hovered at record lows for years, but the coronavirus pandemic is about to change all that.

Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security, said 8,000 people filed claims Tuesday and Wednesday, and that doesn’t count all the people who couldn’t get service through an online system overstressed by the record demand.

“We know that people are having difficulty getting into the system and registering,” he said. “There are a lot of bandwidth issues we are experiencing.”

Sarah Norton, an unemployed Sandwich preschool teacher and restaurant server, said she tried filing twice, but system problems prevented her from working through the necessary steps.

Once a claim is filed and accepted, applicants can receive 26 weeks of benefits.

On Thursday, a notice appeared on the Employment Security website, saying that due to unprecedented demand, people should file claims during specific periods assigned by the first letter of their last name. A list of filing times followed the notice.

Lavers said bandwidth and speed issues were slowly being resolved as more resources were brought to bear. He said people also have the option of calling 603-271-7700 to ask questions and seek help in filing. More than 6,500 people called that number on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He didn’t have an estimate for how high the unemployment rate would go. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 2.5 percent.

“Seeing these numbers of people filing claims, the unemployment rate has to go up,” Lavers said. “New Hampshire has had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country. Since 2016, New Hampshire has had a long period of record low unemployment.”

It’s too early to know what segments of the economy are generating most of the unemployment claims, but the expectation is that many are coming from service and accommodation (including restaurants) and retail sectors.

State orders prohibit dine-in restaurant service. Other businesses are suffering as people abide by advice to stay close to home to avoid catching or spreading the disease.

The Lakes Region relies heavily on the kind of service and accommodation businesses hit hardest by the economic disruption.

In normal times, people receiving unemployment compensation must seek employment, but now people can elect to self-quarantine and still collect benefits.

White House coronavirus guidelines recommend that older people and those with serious underlying health conditions stay home. They encourage healthy people to maintain normal hours if they work in critical industries such as healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry and food supply.

Online ads show numerous job openings at grocery stores, including Hannaford.

A news release from Shaw’s and Star Market said they were hiring in-store and distribution center employees.

“There are more than 1,000 immediate openings at stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont,” the statement said. “Choose from opportunities throughout our stores from our deli, food service, meat/seafood, bakery, produce, grocery and customer service departments.”