LACONIA – During the first half hour the polls were open in Laconia's Ward 2, Wayne Eshelman, a moderator for 20 years, could hardly believe the surge of voters, including people registering to vote for the first time. "It started out at great guns. It was crazy here," before leveling off at a steady pace, he said. Still, overall numbers were high – roughly 1,000 voters by 4 p.m.
By 3:30 pm, over 1,300 had turned out to vote in Ward 1 – among them, Kristin McMelis, who voted straight Democrat, except for Gov. Chris Sununu.
"I was really concerned about the unity of the country, and bringing the country together," she said. "I care about stopping the violence and racism that has gotten worse over the past four years. As far as federal leadership during the pandemic, there hasn't been a coordinated response. The federal government has left it up to local school districts, and I don't think they have the resources to do what they need, and to open safely. I think Sununu has done a good job at the state level."
President Trump "has contributed to the divisiveness. He tries to instigate the far right and far right groups," said McMelis, 32, who works in marketing for a consumer products company. "He makes into villains the far left, and the moderate left. People who don't understand the issues, that's what he plays off of."
Renee Cangielose, another Ward 1 voter, said she's concerned about the welfare of the country, especially during the the coronavirus. "I'm highly concerned about how we're going to be able to continue to work and stay open, and how we're going to survive the winter, not only with the pandemic, but as a small-business owner, any further shutdowns," said Cangielose, who owns a hair salon. "How do you go to work and feed your family if you have a lockdown? If you're in the restaurant industry, how do you know you have enough tables to stay open, much less make the payroll?" Cangielose said it's not fair that some businesses that provide revenue to the state, such as alcohol and tobacco sellers, were allowed to stay open,
Susan Theodore, 64, a healthcare worker who teaches at a nursing school and is a Donald Trump supporter, said, "The economy was doing wonderfully until this pandemic set in. I think we need to open everything back up and let everyone go back to work" with precautions in place. "I feel bad for the patients. No one can visit them," she said. People are struggling with isolation and mental health issues, she said.
She also worries that the country would move toward socialism under Democrat Joe Biden. "I think people should work hard. Things shouldn't be handed to people. People need to work hard and earn what they get. Yes, we need better health insurance, but I don't think it should be government controlled. Under Obamacare, premiums and co-pays have been higher," she said.
At 11 a.m. in Alton, roughly 20 waited to vote at St. Katherine Drexel Church Hall, and for the most part, the line moved quickly. Voters in passing shared their thoughts. One woman said her number one concern was election security. "The people don't necessarily have the voice. I want this to be a fair election," won by the candidate who receives the most votes legitimately.
Tom Dipace said his top concerns were the economy and "settling people down. There's too much bickering and fighting. It's not the way politics should be." COVID-19 is a legitimate concern, he said, a real worry just like the flu. "But I'm finding it to be more of a political thing right now." As a voter, Dipace said he is "happy with the status quo. The main thing is the economy. We have to recover. I don't see it happening with the Biden administration."
Jess Kantor said he would like to see a "return to to civility in government, the world and the community. I want to see a more positive and hopeful nation. I'm sick of the divisiveness. There are always going to be issues that divide us." Kantor said he favors a tax system overhaul in New Hampshire, including a sales and income tax.
"The biggest issue is to get a handle on COVID," voter Kevin Coughlin said. "It's mishandled nationwide. We need to be more proactive and not just act like it's not a big deal. It's very serious, and it wasn't taken seriously from the get go." Coughlin said he was voting Republican, except for President Trump.
Jeff Wester also focused on COVID. "We need to be prosecuting the people and organizations that have engineered this virus that is destroying our freedoms and small businesses." Wester said big business has been kept going while small business suffers.
Philip Archambault said his top issue is the economy, and reopening businesses. As a transportation logistics specialist, he said his work hasn't slowed at all, but "I've lost four friends to suicide."
Karen Dreyer said she is sticking with President Trump. "I like having a president who is a regular guy," and not a professional politician. "Whether you like or don't like the way he says it, he makes sense." She said she agrees with his pro-life stance and his handling of the economy. The focus on healthcare is important, but some facts aren't recognized. Health insurance "premiums went up with Obamacare and deductibles went through the roof."
Gilford voters were also vocal about issues that drew them to the polls. Ann Saulnier, 57, said she works three jobs, grew up in a lower-middle income family, and believes the Democrat party best represents her interests. "I'm pro-choice," she said. Although she said she wouldn't choose to have an abortion, "I would want people to make that choice themselves, because they have to live with that."
She also wants to return to a culture of greater civility. "I just want people to be nice. I've been really anxious about voting today. I just want them to get along and be nice to each other." Truthfulness matters, too, she said. About the Democrat platform she says: "I know everything can't happen, but at least they're going to try."
She's also fed up with what she considers federal government waste, and would like money to go where it's needed, such as the military. "You have these people out on the front lines, they're opting to do this for us. We need to support them all we can."
Goverment programs need to be revamped and prioritized, said Saulnier, who works two of her three jobs at public schools. "A lot of programs need more help, and some don't need as much."
She said her favorite candidate is Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. "I just think she's fabulous and pleasant and I trust her."
She said her one GOP vote is going to Chris Sununu, because she said he's handled the coronavirus and other issues well. "He's always so upbeat. He doesn't let things bother him. He cares," Saulnier said."If it wasn't for seeing Sununu in action, it would be a different outcome today."
Sandra McGonagle, moderator in Gilford, said 4,000 ballots were cast by 2:30 pm, nearing the 2016 end-of-day tally of 4,800. Roughly half of Tuesday's votes were cast absentee.
In the parking lot outside the polls, Mike Young, who is retired, was adamant about supporting Bill Wright for Belknap County sheriff, and President Trump, the two candidates he found most compelling and qualified for their positions. "I just don't think it's time for a change," Young said. Trump "has kept the economy going, and he's done all he can do, even with the coronavirus. Why didn't Biden, as a normal citizen, make some suggestions? All they want to do is beat up on Trump. Biden couldn't do anything as a vice president. He sure as hell isn't going to do anything as president."
