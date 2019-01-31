Health care is one of the fastest growing sectors of our workforce nationally and locally. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that jobs in health care will grow by 18.1 percent between 2016 through 2026 and 3.5 million workers will be needed to fill those jobs over this time period. That’s nearly triple the New Hampshire population!
According to Indeed.com, there are over 3,000 health care-related openings in New Hampshire. Of those, 139 are in this newspaper’s hometown of Laconia. Flip to the help wanted section and you are sure to find some listed.
It is a core component of the mission of Lakes Region Community College to closely monitor these workforce trends so we can align our academic programs to train people for high-demand jobs. As a result, our work in health care education is substantial, growing and has a proven track record. For example, our nursing students have had a 100 percent pass rate on their licensing exam for the past two years!
I want to take you through some of our core offerings, new offerings and key partnerships we have regionally to help address these workforce needs through classroom education and on-site training.
LRCC has a long-established licensed nursing assistant (LNA) program as well as our registered nursing (RN) program that trains highly qualified professionals for work in hospitals and medical practices. Individuals completing our LNA program have many professional opportunities that include positions in nursing homes, in-home care, in hospitals and assisted living facilities. Nursing program graduates are filling entry-level registered nurse positions in a variety of health care settings including hospitals and medical practices. LRCC’s RNs have a 100 percent job placement rate.
In 2018, we began our Medical Assisting certificate in response to the needs of our health care partners. Both the LNA and Medical Assisting programs feature accelerated courses (seven weeks or 12 weeks, respectively) and provide entry points into a career in health care. These accelerated programs are attractive to those who are already in the workforce and want to quickly advance their skills and upward career mobility.
Individuals in these professions help form the foundation of our health care system, particularly in rural communities like ours where we are seeing significant contractions in traditional mechanisms for health care delivery. Another example of responding to industry need is the return of our licensed practical nurse (LPN) program. We expect to begin enrolling students in 2020. Upon completing the program, these professionals will be able to serve in a variety of health care settings, including long-term and elderly care, and take advantage of health care career pathways which will enable LPNs to continue their education into an RN program.
We are proud of the partnerships we have formed that enable our students to gain real workplace experience. Having LRGHealthcare in our community is a huge benefit, since they serve as our largest clinical site. Nursing students interested in the mental health field gain experience by training at the state’s largest mental health center, New Hampshire Hospital in Concord. For those students focusing on obstetrics, we have established a new partnership launched this semester with Concord Hospital. All students involved in clinical rotations have opportunities to experience a variety of settings and then tie these experiences back into their coursework. There are many additional on-site partnerships in place for our students – too many to mention here.
The teaching that occurs in our classrooms regularly includes applied learning and we work to keep up with the latest technologies. Our high-tech simulation lab allows our faculty to create a wide range of patient care scenarios. This simulation setting enables faculty to develop situations that challenge students’ critical thinking and problem solving skills in a “safe environment” where making a mistake doesn’t endanger patient safety.
For those considering starting any one of these health care careers, while the opportunities are significant and very rewarding, be prepared to commit considerable effort, time and energy into your education and training. Come in and meet with our admissions officers to understand the requirements and time commitments associated with the programs. They can also talk to you about the agreements we have in place with other higher education institutions that accept your credits for an associate's degree and how to apply them towards a bachelor’s degree in a health-care-related program.
Given the demand in our own backyard and across the country, a degree in a health care program can lead to a great career with upward mobility. These jobs are critical to the well-being of our community members, they serve as the backbone of our health care system and fulfill an important role by helping care for others. If this is your passion, I encourage you to pursue it with vigor, because your community needs you.
Larissa Baía is the president of Lakes Region Community College, a fully accredited, comprehensive community college in the Lakes Region that serves over 1,200 students annually.
