OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance.
Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to serve time for a parole violation stemming from reckless conduct and theft convictions in Rockingham County. She had a parole hearing
In addition to getting her high school equivalency, called a HISET, and getting a high score, she also graduated from Carroll County Department of Corrections Transitional Re-entry Under Supportive Treatment program, which took about two months.
Carroll County Adult Education Director Crystal Sawyer introduced Hartness. Among the guests at her graduation were state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), and County Commissioners Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and Mathew Plache (R-Wolfeboro).
"Amanda has proved that not only did she pass one exam at college level, but she passed four out of the five exams at college level," said Sawyer. "I also want to mention that Amanda took three exams in one day. That has not happened in years with our students at our school. "
Hartness praised her HISET teacher Virginia Trembly not only for delivering a great education but also being compassionate. "Emotional support and education, I feel, goes hand in hand," said Hartness.
As for her future plans, Hartness said she wants to double major in theology and political science. She enjoys playing the piano and sings. She would like to find a way to help others be the best they can be. Once released she plans to live in the Goffstown area.
"I want to advocate and be an activist for people who don't have the voice to make changes in their lives," she said. "I want to make the point and be living proof that it doesn't matter your circumstances, environment or situation, you can always do whatever you want to do."
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
