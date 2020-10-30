Amid expected high turnout Tuesday, voters are afraid of intimidation and armed rabble rousers at the polls. But authorities say anyone interfering with a resident’s right to vote will be arrested.
While New Hampshire election officials say there’s been no specific threats or reasons to fear anyone’s right to vote will be interfered with, law enforcement agencies say they are preparing for every contingency.
“Voter intimidation has been an issue raised by some in our social media accounts,” said Capt. Patrick Cheetham of the Londonderry Police Department.
In recent weeks, the department has also received inquiries about whether voters will be allowed to carry guns to the polls.
“I don’t recall it coming up in past elections,” he said.
Cheetham said the department is advising voters that open or concealed carrying of a firearm is not itself a violation unless the weapon is used in a threatening or intimidating manner.
These issues have bubbled up after President Donald Trump made a number of comments raising the spectre of Democrats stealing the election or widespread voter fraud, without evidence.
Trump said in August that he will send law enforcement to the polls to keep an eye out for voter fraud, though federal law prohibits any federal officer to send any troops or armed men to polling places. Then, during the presidential debate on Sept. 29, Trump called for volunteer poll-watchers.
Some fear that extremist militia groups will answer the call.
“We have certainly heard concerns, expressed by voters, based a lot of what they see outside of New Hampshire,” said Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan. “But in our communications with the law enforcement community in New Hampshire as it pertains to elections, at this point we’re not aware of any credible threats … leading up to Election Day next Tuesday.”
Scanlan said the Granite State appears to be poised for fair and safe elections.
“In other states, there’s been talk about militia groups or people wanting to exercise their right to carry weapons, and some of the remarks that the president has made on Twitter has gotten some people anxious. But aside from that, we’re not aware of any chatter out there that’s leading up to the election in New Hampshire,” Scanlan said.
But law enforcement is ready to arrest anyone who violates federal law by attempting to intimidate or threaten voters.
“Voter intimidation and disruptions on election day will not be tolerated,” said Assistant Attorney General Nick Chong Yen, the head of the Election Law Unit.
Chong Yen said the Attorney General’s office has been coordinating efforts and providing resources to local law enforcement agencies to support their Election Day operations.
“One of the things that has been an ongoing process over the last several weeks... is we have continued to keep that line of communication open with law enforcement and law enforcement officials in the field,” he said.
He said he is confident that law enforcement will be on hand to intervene and deescalate any issues that arise.
“This election is expected to elicit strong emotions, and while there is no specific information leading us to believe that there will be civil unrest, we will be prepared,” the Manchester Police Department stated in a Friday press release.
Manchester Police will have uniformed and plain clothes officers stationed at each of its 12 polling locations, and “additional security measures” will be put in place to ensure residents can vote with minimal disruption, according to the release.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure safety and keep election day peaceful,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “This is a coordinated effort involving our agency and others in the city, and we are all working to anticipate any issue that may arise.”
As turnout is expected to be high this year, many police departments are working with local election officials to make sure they are sufficiently staffed to manage traffic and maintain safety.
In Londonderry, which has boasted the largest single polling place for a community in the last presidential election, police are prepared to have 20 to 25 officers assigned to the detail over the course of the day.
The polling location at the Londonderry High School saw a turnout of 14,416 during the 2016 presidential election, and 10,859 in the 2018 midterms, according to Scanlan. Cheetham said they saw very high turnout in this year’s presidential primary and they expect turnout to be consistent with if not higher than the last couple of elections.
Cheetham said voters will only see a handful of officers at a time, staffing levels will fluctuate based on the peak hours for voting, and there will be a tactical officer that will not be a visible presence, but will be on standby in case they’re needed.
He said officers will not be blocking entrances or anywhere near the polling booths behind the roped off areas, to ensure voters aren’t intimidated by the police.
“The trick is… you want to have enough of a presence that people feel safe but not intimidated,” Scanlan said.
Derry is on track to potentially beat Londonderry’s turnout record at a single polling location since they only have one polling station at Pinkerton Academy this year.
Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas said they are closing part of North Main Street to make it safer for people to cross from a parking area across the street, and while they usually post one or two officers each at two different polling stations, this year they are posting six officers at Pinkerton with eight more on standby.
Traffic management will be a big part of that.
“We are trying to get the message out that north and south of the polling location will see a significant increase in traffic particularly at the traffic circle. We are encouraging the non-voter traffic to avoid this area by seeking an alternate route and all motorists to expect delays,” Thomas said.
Nashua Police Deputy Chief Kevin Rourke said they don’t have reason to expect any turnout that exceeds the past couple of elections, so they are posting the regular two officers at each of the Gate City’s nine polling places, plus one officer at City Hall.
“There’s no intel that it’s going to be any different,” Rourke said. “We always do that every year.”
Col. Nate Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police said his agency is responsible for providing law enforcement for about 50 communities statewide, and while no community has requested an ongoing presence, troopers will be stopping at polling places throughout the day as part of their patrol routes.
Noyes said the department will be equally as prepared as it was for the last presidential election, and he said they will have “ample resources available” to respond to any situation, whether that be answering a call at a small rural town, or to supplement the needs of a big city department.
While he hasn’t heard any concerns from the public about intimidation, he does expect a lot of voter traffic.
“I think that we’re anticipating … that there’s going to be another good turnout,” Noyes said.
He said his main concern is that the lines will appear longer due to social distancing.
“We don’t want people to feel dissuaded based on the appearance of a long line,” Noyes said.
Noyes said they take pride in the level of communication they have with their local municipalities.
“I think New Hampshire has a history of really having safe Election Days, and I see that continuing,” Noyes said.
Chong Yen echoed this, and said if any members of the public have any actionable and credible information about intimidation or disruption at the polls, they are encouraged to call the Attorney General’s Election hotline at 1-866-868-3703, or email the Election Law Unit at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has also established an Election Day Hotline at (603) 230-2503 to field any complaints of election fraud or voting rights abuses.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
