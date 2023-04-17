Mia Taranko, a track star for the University of New Hampshire, has signed a name, imagine and likeness agreement with a Manchester-based health and wellness center.

Under the so-called NIL agreement, the 20-year-old Taranko — a junior from Saco, Maine — will make a series of social media posts to promote services at PEAK Recovery and Health Center in exchange for financial compensation and in-kind services.

