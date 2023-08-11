Add New England farmer’s markets to the list of things caught in America’s cultural divide.

A UNH survey released this week found that almost two-thirds of people who were surveyed agreed with the question “Do you think there is a certain type of person who buys local farm foods?” and almost half of those people agreed with the follow-up statement “I am not that type.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.