After more than a decade as a school librarian, Jessica Gilcreast faced a new challenge last year: someone wanted to remove a book from her district’s library. It was tough to figure out how to respond on her own.
“I didn't have a procedure,” said Gilcreast, who works at Bedford High School.
When she reached out to the New Hampshire School Library Media Association for help, she learned that no one was serving as its Intellectual Freedom chair — which would normally be the main contact monitoring issues related to book challenges. She also learned that other school librarians across New Hampshire were going through the same thing.
“I wasn't the only one going through a challenge in the state,” Gilcreast said. “This was popping up all over the place.”
Gilcreast stepped up to fill NHSLMA's Intellectual Freedom role, and she’s now trying to use what she learned through her own book challenge to help other librarians feel more prepared if someone from their community challenges a book in their library.
Organized efforts to ban books in school or public libraries are not new, but they are happening more often all across the country. The last year has seen a dramatic uptick in parents, activists and school board officials challenging books in schools, according to the American Library Association.
Many of the books being targeted are written by authors of color and authors belonging to the LGBTQ+ community. Gilcreast said it’s her job as a librarian to offer books with a variety of perspectives. She also said it's important to protect students' access to different kinds of books because it’s a way to safely learn the experiences of others.
“That's how we build empathy,” she said. “That's how we see how another person lives.”
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
