On the July 18 episode of The State We're In, Melanie Plenda, left, speaks with, clockwise from top left, Julie Hirshan Hart, editor of The Laconia Daily Sun; Annmarie Timmins, senior reporter for the New Hampshire Bulletin; and Carol Robidoux, founder and publisher of Manchester Ink Link about the landscape of journalism in New Hampshire and beyond.

Around the country, local news is struggling. Shrinking newsrooms due to financial pressure, burned out reporters, public mistrust — journalism is being hit harder than it ever has before. While New Hampshire is not immune from the crisis, here in the Granite State news organizations are doing everything in their power to innovate and engage to keep local journalism alive and sustainable. Annmarie Timmins, senior reporter for New Hampshire Bulletin; Carol Robidoux, founder and publisher of Manchester Ink Link and founding member of the Granite State News Collaborative; and Julie Hirshan Hart, editor for The Laconia Daily Sun, are here to discuss the state of journalism in New Hampshire, what's happening in the news industry and how it impacts communities within the Granite State.

This article has been edited for length and clarity.

