Old Man replica

A mini Old Man replica at Franconia Notch State Park shows what the Old Man of the Mountain used to look like. (Courtesy photo)

For a century, up until it crumbled 20 years ago, the Old Man of the Mountain could be viewed because it was held together by chains, spikes and geologists scrambling over the face of Cannon Mountain.

Now it can be viewed again, but this time because of drones, old photos and the power of high-end gaming computers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.