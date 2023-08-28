The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend another $667 million on rural broadband loans and grants, the department said on Aug. 21, marking the fourth round of Biden administration funding under a program that the 2021 infrastructure law invigorated.

Nearly three-quarters of the funding, $493 million, will go toward grants, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on a press call Aug. 18 previewing the announcement. The latest round of funding awards will go to 38 projects in 22 states and the Marshall Islands, according to a release from the USDA.

