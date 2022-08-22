The NH Department of Health and Human Services has triggered some complaints by placing a new form on its website for people seeking a religious exemption from school vaccination requirements.

Some members of the NH Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules demanded in a meeting Thursday that the form be removed from the department’s website immediately. They objected to its warnings about risks of going unvaccinated and to requests for what they say is private medical information.

