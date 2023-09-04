Reader Pics: Sept. 1

Reader Pics: Sept. 1

Jaron Jenkins submitted these photos of vendors and community members in downtown Meredith this past weekend for the Lakes Region Arts & Crafts Festival.

Owners of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids registering their vehicles this month will see an extra surcharge, assuming the local clerk’s software got updated in time.

As of Sept. 1, fully electric vehicles must pay an extra $100 during annual registration and plug-in hybrids an extra $50. Traditional hybrid vehicles, which cannot be plugged in, do not face a surcharge.

