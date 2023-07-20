New Hampshire Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau will retire in September, ending a long career during which she helped oversee the expansion of drug courts and other initiatives.

But Nadeau isn’t leaving the bench altogether. In September, she will transition to a senior active judge, allowing her to continue hearing a reduced number of cases.

