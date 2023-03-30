CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu will appear Friday, March 31, on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” to talk national politics. The interview will air at 10 p.m.

According to a promo of the show, Maher and Sununu will discuss the governor’s recent op-ed in The Washington Post, in which he wrote that some of his GOP colleagues “have lost their moral compass on foreign policy” regarding Ukraine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.