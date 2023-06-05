State of the State

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the State of State address at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce event at the Grappone Center in Concord in March. (Geoff Forester/Concord Monitor photo)

After months of speculation that he may seek a White House bid, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday that he will not run for president in 2024.

It’s a sharp change of tune for Sununu, who has publicly discussed his potential run for president in the past few months in appearances across the country. Many were anticipating a campaign announcement in the coming weeks.

