CONWAY — Compared with 2020, summer is looking much closer to normal for kids attending camps, which, according to Conway Parks and Rec and other local facilities, should see close to record numbers this year.
Conway’s summer camp program started Monday, while the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association and North Conway Community Center — both with full rosters and waiting lists — begin their camps July 5.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full sway, masks were mandatory at all times, health screenings were done on-site and campers were placed in “pods” (staying with the same group) for the entire summer to keep everyone safe. This year, masks are not required by Conway, while at the community center and BARA they are being mandated indoors but optional outdoors.
“Campers may choose to but are not required to wear a mask/face covering,” Conway Rec’s 10-page camp guide states. “Masks/face coverings are the responsibility of the campers to provide. Staff is given the option to wear a mask/face coverings.”
“We’re off to an incredible start,” Michael Lane, assistant Conway Parks and Rec director, said Wednesday. “We’re on a record pace this year for campers. The phone has been ringing off the hook. The kids seem happy after three days.”
Lane said 227 boys and girls between the ages of 6-13 have registered for the five-day-a-week camp, which runs through Aug. 13. By contrast, there were 147 campers last year.
Carrie Burkett, general manager of the North Conway Community Center, said Wednesday that their camp is being capped at 50 for children entering kindergarten to exiting the sixth grade. The center has a waiting list and is taking names. Camp begins July 5 and runs through Aug. 13. Last year, just 24 children attended.
Annette Libby, director of BARA, said 36 kids in grades 1-6 are registered for camp, which also runs July 5-Aug. 13. There was no summer camp at BARA ast year due to the pandemic.
“We’re full,” Libby said Wednesday. “We had to reduce our numbers because of COVID, so we have way less than normal.” She added, “I had trouble getting counselors and almost had to cancel camp.”
Burkett and Lane said their pool of counselors was not as deep as in previous years.
Conway Rec typically has 200-230 children register. Last year, the camp was in doubt, but Gov. Chris Sununu gave the green light for day camps to open in mid-June.
In summer of 2020, each parent/guardian was daily asked health-related questions about their child. Campers had their temperatures taken by Kelsey MacMillan, COVID-19 screener for Conway Rec.”
Campers were assigned to one of 16 color pods and remained with that group for the full seven weeks. They were given a colored bracelet that they had to have with them at all times.
Not one case of COVID-19 was detected among campers or staff last summer.
“We’re proud of what we able to do last summer,” Lane said. “I think we gave the kids as normal a summer camp experience as we could.” He added: “We’ll use the pod system again this summer. Campers get a camp color pod bracelet and then stay within that group with their counselors for the day and through the summer.”
Lane said parents are asked to screen their child for any COVID symptoms each day before coming to camp, which runs from 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. There is also early dropoff at 8 a.m. and late pickup at 5 p.m.
“We will monitor the COVID-19 situation daily and continue to follow state and local recommendations,” Conway Rec camp guidelines state. “We will notify parents of any alterations to our guidelines.”
Lane said children will be outdoors as much as possible. There is a large tent on the main field.
Field trips last summer were essentially limited to around Conway Village but next week, younger campers will go to Story Land, while the older ones get to go to FunTown USA in Saco, Maine.
Other trips include the Cog Railway, Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco, Maine; Hilltop Fun Center in Somersworth; and a trip to see the N.H. Fisher Cats play baseball in Manchester.
“We’re going to have a great summer and keep everyone as safe as we can,” Lane said.
Burkett and her staff are scheduled to meet next Thursday for orientation and some friendly pickleball as a team exercise in preparation of July 5. “Last year. we had cohorts of 10, including two counselors,” she said. “This year with 50 campers, it’s ideal for this facility.”
Burkett said campers are in for many fun activities. The center is partnering with the Conway Public Library; Echo Lake State Park; Michael Smith of Loons Point Honey Bees of Madison; and the UNH Cooperative Extension, which is able to do in-person STEM programs. Drop-off will take place between 8:30-9 a.m. and pickup is from 3-3:30 p.m.
Burkett said NCCC will follow CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19.
“We still require masks indoors for all of our youth programs,” she said. “The great thing is New Hampshire’s (case) numbers are so incredibly low and continue to decline.”
Burkett said staff, although fully vaccinated, “will mask inside to set a good example” for the younger campers.
She added: “I’m so relieved to have more information this summer. Last year, I felt like we were the guinea pigs.”
In BArtlett, Libby is planning for the bulk of BARA’s activities to be outdoors, but when inside, campers and counselors are asked to wear masks.
“We have a lot of large outdoor games, including jumbo-sized Jenga and Scrabble,” she said. “A lot of our days will be spent outside. I have a lot of fun water activities planned.”
On July 5, campers will visit Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett. Hikes planned in the community include a visit to 100-Acre Wood in Intervale where the younger campers will be able to enjoy the Storybook Trail,
Fridays are going to be a must for BARA campers. Each Friday, a barbecue is planned along with entertainment. A balloonist; White Mountain Science, Inc. from Littleton, which has STEM activities; and Wildlife Encounters from Barrington are in the lineup.
“We had to make things a little different because of the pandemic, but I think it’s still going to be fun,” Libby said.
To learn more about Conway Rec’s summer camp, go to tinyurl.com/43hsf5nt; for North Conway Community Center’s summer camp, go to tinyurl.com/339xcb98; and for BARA, go to bartlettrec.org.
