Each winter, when the days are shorter and colder, health experts get worried about people spending too much time indoors with limited exercise.
And amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with people being told to stay home to prevent the virus’ spread and stress sapping motivation, this worry is stronger than ever.
“Some people will say that exercise is one of the best anti-depressants out there,” said Bethann Clauss, executive director of Maps Counseling Service in Keene. “Being physically active ... is really important.”
Regular exercise has a range of physical and mental benefits, from lowered blood pressure to reduced risk of anxiety and depression. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, along with strength training.
While several gyms in the area, including the Keene Family YMCA, remain open, there are other ways to stay active if you’re not comfortable working out indoors around other people, local health experts say.
The Y is offering about 30 virtual classes a week on its Facebook page, according to CEO Daniel Smith, allowing members to exercise with their normal instructors. The facility will also soon have more live-streamed classes on its app, he noted, once the necessary equipment arrives.
And for those who wish to work out in person, the Y has put several precautions in place to keep its patrons safe. This includes spacing out workout equipment, frequent sanitizing, having several points of entry to avoid clusters of people and requiring masks while inside, except for when actually exercising, Smith said.
“We know that many of our members during COVID have been expressing how much they appreciate that we’re open and will say ‘This is how I keep my sanity’,” he said. “So ... we are finding the safest ways to keep normalcy and structure to have exercise for that mental health piece.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t advised avoiding the gym entirely during the pandemic but has urged people to spend as little time as possible inside a public space — especially in a group class setting.
Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious-disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said that because of this, online classes are great for an at-home workout.
If group exercise isn’t your style, he said there are other ways to keep yourself active, like using old exercise equipment or even simply climbing the stairs.
“You have to think innovatively,” Khole said.
But amid the grim reality of the pandemic, it can be hard to find the motivation to stay active, even if you have the tools to do so, local experts say.
Dr. Shawn Harrington, an orthopedics and rehabilitation specialist at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, said finding a workout buddy — either online, at home or socially distanced — could be the key to overcoming a lapse in energy.
“Solo exercise is really hard to motivate yourself to do, and we give people all these suggestions, but in the end they have to get themselves to do them,” he said, “so maybe schedule it with household members or an online friend.”
Exercise can reduce high blood pressure, help manage weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and various cancers — all conditions that can increase susceptibility to COVID-19.
Bone and muscle strength also improve, the World Health Organization reports, as do balance and flexibility. This is especially an advantage for older folks, with better balance leading to fewer falls and injuries.
Clauss, of Maps, said working out with others is also good for mental health.
“Without activity and more sedation in our lifestyle, we have more depression and anxiety,” Clauss explained.
Regular physical activity can also give people a routine, as well as an outlet to stay connected with friends and family, the WHO says, both of which are essential amid the pandemic.
If regular exercise isn’t usually part of your plans, or your routine has been thrown off due to the pandemic, Clauss recommends trying to find activities you genuinely enjoy that get you up and moving.
This could range from trying a new winter sport, like snowshoeing, to going on a walk with household members.
“Some people are happy with that treadmill in the basement, and others need the connection of a group class,” she said. “If you need the connection, go hiking, go to the yoga chatroom ... find out what you love and why you love it.”
