Cedryc Scott and Madison Shea

Ossipee teens Cedryc Scott, left, and Madison Shea check out a 3-D learning program aboard the state Mobile Access to Possibility bus last Thurday. (Daymond Steer/The Conway Daily Sun photo)

TAMWORTH — New Hampshire’s colorful Mobile Access to Possibilities Bus rolled up to the Carroll County Adult Education building last week with 3-D virtual learning computer programs.

The bus was parked April 20 in front of the Adult Education building at 680 White Mountain Highway noon-2 p.m., and students were free to pay it a visit.

