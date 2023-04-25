TAMWORTH — New Hampshire’s colorful Mobile Access to Possibilities Bus rolled up to the Carroll County Adult Education building last week with 3-D virtual learning computer programs.
The bus was parked April 20 in front of the Adult Education building at 680 White Mountain Highway noon-2 p.m., and students were free to pay it a visit.
Inside the vehicle were two laptops where students could learn skills like auto repair and robotics while wearing 3-D glasses.
The bus was driven by Diane Lewis of the state Bureau of Career Development and the Department of Education.
“I am here with MAP — Mobile Access to Possibility — to promote career technical education, which we call CTE,” said Lewis, who came to show the bus to Carroll County Adult Education students who are doing high school equivalency testing.
“So what I do is I go out to different schools and centers and bring out activities that represent the programs that are within the centers,” she said.
Carroll County Adult Education and Carroll Academy Director Crystal Sawyer said anyone taking part in adult ed or Carroll Academy could check out the bus.
Last Thursday, Lewis had a couple different activities. The first were 3-D computer programs with many different programs like automotive, robotics, machine shop, welding and health. She also had some mock fondant for culinary students to practice making flowers for cakes.
When a reporter showed up, Cedryc Scott, 16, of Ossipee was working on a 3-D automotive and robotics programs with the glasses on. With him on the bus were Cheryl Eldridge, 16, of Ossipee and Madison Shea, 16, also of Ossipee.
“It’s really fun, I gotta say,” Scott told Shea and Eldridge.
