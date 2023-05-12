The state has retracted its claim that some salad greens grown and processed at Loudon’s Lef Farms greenhouse were tainted, saying an error by the state Public Health Laboratory in Concord was responsible for the incorrect alert.

“The products from Lef Farms are safe and the recall has been canceled,” the state Department of Health and Human Services wrote in a press release Thursday afternoon.

