When Goffstown paraeducator Stephanie Hughes returned to the education field in 2021 after years away, she immediately recognized school had changed.

Hughes started her career as a preschool teacher but left to raise her own children. When she returned to work last year, she saw right away that student needs were at a high point, as was the demand for paraeducators, who assist teachers and specific students with activities throughout the school day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.