CONCORD — Skyrocketing energy costs were front and center at the N.H. Executive Council meeting Wednesday, and Gov. Chris Sununu promised to examine whether the state could create its own program for helping consumers pay their electrical bills.
Liberty Utilities made a filing Monday with the state’s Public Utilities Commission to double its rate for residential electric customers effective Aug. 1 and the panel is expected to approve it, state Consumer Advocate Donald Kreis said. Other utilities, including Eversource, are expected to make similar filings.
Executive Councilor Theodore Gatsas took Department of Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine and PUC Chairman Daniel Goldner to task about the rate increase at the council meeting.
“In these times, people can’t afford a 100 percent increase,” Gatsas said. “It cannot be done.
“There’s no excuse. They could have done 75, they could have done 50, they went after 100. That’s just wrong.
“What do you tell the people in the state of New Hampshire about the electric rates going up 100 percent?”
Liberty’s rate is just one component of an electrical bill. The overall effect of increasing its kilowatt hour price of electricity from 11.11 cents to 22.23 cents would boost a $150 power bill to $220, a 47 percent increase.
Goldner said utilities are simply passing along increased costs associated with rising fuel prices.
The Consumer Price Index maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows energy prices in May were up 34.6 percent compared to a year earlier.
New Hampshire has a program that uses federal funds to help residents with their energy costs, but to qualify, the power customer can’t earn more than 60 percent of the state’s median income. For a family of four, the income qualification limit would be about $74,000 per year.
Given the run-up in energy costs, the program will for the first time provide assistance during the summer months this year, Sununu said. The state is allocating a total of $7.5 million for this purpose.
He also said the state could examine the possibility of setting up a separate program, with higher income eligibility, to help additional people who are hard pressed to pay their electric bills.
"It’s something we could look at,” Sununu said. “And maybe what we need to do is look at, not just the [$74,000 threshold] but look at real numbers, how many people are eligible, how many people are taking part in that program and all that.”
Kreis, the consumer advocate, said in an interview after the council meeting that utilities have no choice but to pass on their increased costs associated with the higher prices of fuel.
He said he understands consumer frustration over price increases.
“I understand why Gatsas is mad,” he said. “It’s not a very happy day for electric customers.
“All of this stems from the same root cause, the huge uptick in the global price of natural gas and oil caused by the war in Ukraine. We are in the midst of a new global energy crisis and everybody is feeling the brunt of it.”
New England gets about half of its power from natural gas-powered plants, according to the N.H. Department of Energy.
Kreis also said the energy market works both ways.
“We were certainly happy to take advantage of prices when they were historically low,” he said. “Gas was super cheap for a good long run.”
Meanwhile, oil companies are raking in revenue. Moody’s Investor Service has forecast record profits for exploration and production companies in 2022.
•••
Rick Green can be reached at rgreen@keenesentinel.com or 603-355-8567.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
