Over the past two years, President Joe Biden has championed transportation upgrades, from bridge repairs to electric vehicle tax credits. While federal funds for these initiatives will have a big impact on New Hampshire, they don’t address an underlying problem: New Hampshire relies on the gas tax to fund its transportation infrastructure, and those dollars are slowly dwindling. To help bridge the gap, the New Hampshire Legislature is considering a new fee structure for electric cars.

Declining gas tax revenue for NH roads

