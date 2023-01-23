CONCORD — Returning for a third attempt at becoming a law, members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard a bill on Wednesday that would provide additional employment restrictions for registered sex offenders.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Kevin Verville (R-Deerfield), brought the bill back at the urging of a constituent after it passed the House with amendment in 2020 and 2022 only to die in the Senate both times. Now known as HB 107-FN, the bill would prohibit any registered sex offender from being employed or volunteering in situations where they provide direct services to a minor, supervise a minor or oversee a minor.

