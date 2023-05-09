The New Hampshire Senate Judiciary Committee, voting along party lines, on Tuesday recommended against a House-passed bipartisan marijuana legalization bill.
House Bill 639 will now be scheduled to go before the full Senate, which has killed similar measures in the past.
It would allow people 21 and older to possess up to 4 ounces of marijuana. State-regulated retail outlets would sell the drug and pay a 12.5% tax on monthly revenue.
Republican Sens. Sharon Carson of Londonderry, William Gannon of Sandown and Ruth Ward of Stoddard voted in favor of giving the bill a negative recommendation of "inexpedient to legislate," while Democratic Sens. Rebecca Whitley of Hopkinton and Shannon Chandley of Amherst voted against that recommendation.
Whitley spoke in favor of the measure, saying regulated sales are preferable to a black market in the drug. Nobody spoke against it, and there is no requirement they do so.
“We are at a point where our constituents have asked us and they are very clear that it is time to end the marijuana prohibition in New Hampshire and to legalize it in a way that’s regulated and that can bring revenue into this state,” Whitley said.
The other New England states have already legalized it.
“New Hampshire is this island of prohibition and that means money is being spent right over our borders. This bill was an opportunity to capture those dollars,” Whitley said.
Opponents say legalization would make the drug more prevalent in the state and harm public health and safety.
Former state representative Timothy Egan, a Democrat from Sugar Hill who chairs the board of advisers for the N.H. Cannabis Association, an industry trade group, said in an interview Monday that it appears the bill lacks Senate Republican support, even though it easily passed the House on a bipartisan basis.
Whitley said in a brief interview Tuesday that the committee vote is not necessarily an indication that the full Senate will vote it down.
There are 14 Republicans and 10 Democrats in the Senate, the same partisan split as last year, when another marijuana legalization bill failed to pass the Senate after gaining House approval.
The narrowly divided House passed HB 639 this year on April 6, 272-109.
A University of New Hampshire poll in February of 863 people found 71% support for legalizing marijuana.
Possession of small amounts of the drug is currently a citation-level offense in the state, similar to getting a speeding ticket and a fine.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has spoken against legalization measures in the past, but didn't respond to requests Monday and Tuesday for his opinion on HB 639.
Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
