Education Committee

The Senate Education Committee voted on April 18 during executive session to hold off on action on a bill to expand the free and reduced school lunch programs. (Video screenshot)

A push to increase who is eligible for free and reduced price lunches in schools is facing a setback, after the Senate Education Committee recommended delaying a decision on the bill until next year.

HB 572 would raise the income threshold for reduced price lunches from 185% of the federal poverty level to 300% of the federal poverty level. The bill would make the upper cap for a family of four around $90,000 per year next school year, compared to $55,500 per year under current law.

