David Scanlan

Secretary of State David Scanlan said Wednesday there’s nothing to stop former President Donald Trump from filing to run in the state's first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary. At left is Patricia Lovejoy, senior deputy secretary of state, and at right is Erin Hennessy, deputy secretary of state. (Rick Green/Keene Sentinel photo)

CONCORD — There’s no legal reason to block Donald Trump from becoming an official candidate in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican presidential primary next year, the NH secretary of state and the attorney general said Wednesday.

Lawsuits have been filed across the country, including in New Hampshire, contending that Trump’s attempts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

