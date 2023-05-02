New Hampshire and Maine expected precipitation totals through Thursday morning. (Courtesy graphic)
With rain continuing, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings across New Hampshire.
A flood warning, which means that flooding is "imminent or occurring," was in effect Tuesday for Suncook River at North Chichester, affecting Merrimack and Belknap counties.
A flood watch, meaning that flooding is not guaranteed but possible, was also in effect for parts of Carroll and Grafton counties on Tuesday from noon into the evening.
Many rivers are forecast to be at or around flood stage Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms are possible across New Hampshire. Those storms could contain small hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfalls, according to the latest forecast.
That storm advisory also includes greater Concord, where small hail could be coupled with gusty winds.
Rain is likely through Thursday, with a mostly sunny day Friday. Warmer, drier weather is expected into the weekend.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
