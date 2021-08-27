PORTSMOUTH — Citing rising community COVID-19 transmission levels in the county, The Music Hall will impose specific health protocol requirements for indoor audience members beginning next week.
Starting next Wednesday, Sept. 1, all Music Hall attendees, staff and volunteers are required to present proof of full vaccination to gain entry into the entertainment venue’s full-capacity indoor events. If not for the physical copy of a vaccination card or a photograph showing full vaccination and the ensuing two-week immunization period, negative COVID-19 tests taken within three days of indoor events will be accepted.
“All Music Hall events will be presented in accordance with applicable public health mandates and artist’s requirements as of the date of the event,” the Music Hall wrote in an online announcement. “These could include changes to mask requirements, capacity, attendance prerequisites, procedures, and other protective measures.”
The performing arts venue's statement added that face masks are encouraged for all, but are required for children under 12, who are currently ineligible for any of the three coronavirus vaccines. Face masks are “highly encouraged” for unvaccinated audience members and staffers.
