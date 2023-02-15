LONDONDERRY — A bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines plane bound for Tampa, Florida, on Saturday morning led local, state and federal law enforcement officials to evacuate the aircraft, bring in bomb-sniffing dogs, and inspect luggage at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
What was initially called a “security threat” was later confirmed by the Transportation Security Administration that the airline had received a bomb threat.
Spirit Airlines, in a statement, said the “security incident at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport required Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 (MHT-TPA) to be searched and cleared by law enforcement. All guests and baggage were re-screened as a K-9 unit swept the aircraft. Safety is always our top priority. We thank our guests for their patience and understanding, and we thank law enforcement, the airport and our Team Members for their assistance in this matter. The aircraft departed for Tampa at 3:11 p.m.”
At 10:50 a.m., the communications center at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport received a call reporting the security threat aboard the plane, according to a press release from the Londonderry Police Department, which is leading the investigation along with the FBI’s Bedford Field Office.
All airport roads were closed during the investigation, but were reopened by 2 p.m.
Operations have since returned to normal at the airport and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
