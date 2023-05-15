The United States is a two-party system. But there have been a couple of exceptions, most notably Green Party candidate Ralph Nader in 2000 and Reform Party Candidate Ross Perot in the 1990s.

But efforts on behalf of the political organization No Labels are geared toward another exception in history — the potential implementation of an independent Presidential Unity ticket on the 2024 ballot.

