In the last five years, the state has worked to rebuild New Hampshire's child welfare system following deep cuts to the agency’s budget and resources, and other high-profile missteps.

Joe Ribsam was hired in 2017 to lead that transformation. He's stepping down from his role as director of the Division of Children, Youth and Families in June.

