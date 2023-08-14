Bishop Guertin High School

Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua. (John Phelan photo/Wikimedia Commons)

A former student at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua can proceed in her sexual assault civil lawsuit against the school, after the New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s dismissal on grounds the statute on limitations had expired.

The alleged victim claims she was sexually assaulted on two different occasions by Shawn McEnany, an ordained brother who taught at the school. He died in 2017. The victim alleges in court documents that McEnany assaulted her twice in 1995, and that when she reported the incidents to both school leadership and her mother, she was disbelieved and told to keep quiet.

