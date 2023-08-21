CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu asked the state’s congressional delegation on Friday to push for more law enforcement at the state’s border with Canada, citing a surge in illegal crossings and drug activity, but there are still no New Hampshire-specific statistics to back up the request.

Sununu asked for help securing an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that would give local law enforcement more authority at the border, and to “identity funding to increase resources,” in a letter to U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster and U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas.

