Between the kids and their parents waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the regular customers at the pharmacy for routine prescription pickups, there was a line at the Concord Walgreens Monday.
Across the state, families are heading to pharmacies, pediatricians' offices and other clinics to get their young kids vaccinated against the virus.
Last week, the CDC officially recommended the smaller, pediatric, Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. The rollout has kicked off here in New Hampshire.
Brothers Ari and Eli Paddleford of Concord arrived at the Walgreens Monday morning a bundle of nerves and excitement. Eli Paddleford was nervous because “shots hurt," but excited because being fully vaccinated will mean sleepovers with his grandparents.
Once he got the shot, and Paddleford donned his “I got the COVID-19 vaccine” sticker, he proclaimed it wasn't any more painful than getting his yearly flu shot.
10-year-old Katie Komorek of Concord got her vaccine after the Paddleford brothers. She was there with her mom, who booked the appointment last week.
Traci Komorek, Katie’s mom, says she knew this particular Walgreens had the vaccine, thanks to a Facebook post from another mom in the area.
Other locations Komorek checked, like the nearby CVS, already seemed full for days by the time she went online.
While New Hampshire has over 500 locations offering the vaccine for those 12 and older, less than half of those places have the vaccine for children ages 5-11, and some families are having to wait to get the shot. Still, according to national polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation, only 3 in 10 families are choosing to get their children ages 5-11 vaccinated right away, with another third taking a wait and see approach, and the final third definitely not planning to get the vaccine for their young kids.
As the vaccine rollout continues in New Hampshire, more locations are expected to offer the pediatric vaccine, and many schools will be holding clinics this month.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
